NORTH BATTLEFORD -- RCMP in North Battleford is on the lookout for a man after an armed robbery at a business, early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of 100 St. around 1 a.m., after a lone man entered the business and threatened the employee with a weapon, asking for cash.

Once he got the cash, he fled the business on foot heading west across 100 St. towards 99 St.

The suspect is described as being tall, thin, wearing a black short sleeved jacket with a grey hoodie underneath, as well as black jeans and black shoes.

RCMP are asking any businesses or community members in the area with video surveillance to check their systems between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to see if they may have captured the suspect on camera, to identify him.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is being asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 36-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).