SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is responding to a semi rollover at the cloverleaf on Highway 11 and Circle Drive in the south end of the city.

Due to the rollover, Highway 11 is restricted to one lane for northbound traffic, a morning news release from police said.

The eastbound Circle Drive exit going northbound onto Circle Drive is closed pending the righting of the semi tractor unit and two trailers.

Police say there is a clean up of the spilled load which appears to be agricultural seed.

No injuries are being reported.