SASKATOON -- A report of someone allegedly being held prisoner in a Saskatoon home Wednesday afternoon led to a police raid which resulted in a man's arrest.

Around 3:00 p.m., police learned a man was possibly being held against his will inside a house in the 600 block of 33rd Street West, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Members of the SPS Guns and Gangs Unit with the help of the service's Tactical Support Unit entered the home, detaining a number of people in the process, police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old man who police believe was being held in the home, managed to escape through a window and was taken to safety by officers, police said in the release.

A Taser, that was used on the victim was found and seized inside the home, police said.

A 30-year-old man is facing charges including forcible confinement and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.

The 33rd Street West home is the same place where 42-year-old Dale Shatilla was fatally shot Feb. 24.

Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.