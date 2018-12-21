

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have raided an unlicensed cannabis outlet in downtown Saskatoon.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Saskatoon Cannabis Clinic on Second Avenue South Thursday afternoon.

They raided dry cannabis, cannabis oils, edibles and concentrates. They also seized cash and other evidence.

Five employees were each handed three tickets under the Cannabis Control Act.

The store had been selling medicinal marijuana to users.