

CTV Saskatoon





A police officer hit another vehicle in an intersection Wednesday morning.

According to police, an officer was driving westbound on 22nd Street West, responding to a call. Police say the officer had his emergency lights on and hit an SUV travelling on Idylwyld Drive North.

Police say the 50-year-old driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The officer had minor injuries and the SUV driver was uninjured.

Police say the incident is under investigation with no decision on whether a ticket will be issued.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated the SUV hit the police car. Police reviewed dash cam video and learned it was the officer that actually hit the SUV.