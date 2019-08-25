Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 50-year-old man
50-year-old Joseph Raymond Skillen died suspiciously in Saskatoon on August 25, 2019. Police are looking for any information about him or his recent dealings.
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 6:25PM CST
A man was found dead at a hotel in the 600 block of Idylwyld Dr. N around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, and police are considering the death suspicious.
Major Crimes and the Forensic Identification Services are investigation into the death.
Police identified the man as 50-year-old Joseph Raymond Skillen, and his family and the police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have known the victim or had recent dealings with him is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.