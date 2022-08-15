Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon Ex

Saskatoon police are investigating a string of bear spray incidents stemming from the Saskatoon Ex.

A news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.

“It is unfortunate that the actions of a few have overshadowed the fair this year. Mace or Bear Spray incidences on the park were also up, even with our best efforts to stop it," a news release from Prairieland Park said.

"This is a new challenge for the fair industry as a whole, and in the future, we will be looking to technology to assist us. Prairieland is already researching body scanners and metal detectors to be used at largescale public events on the park."

The most recent incident happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Saturday "in a crowded public space during a concert."

Officers already on-duty at the Ex responded to the incident. Numerous people suffered minor injuries from the bear spray and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

"The safety of the patrons at the Ex is very important and we believe everyone should feel safe and welcome to enjoy events here," the Prairieland news release said.

Anyone with information regarding the bear spray incidents is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.