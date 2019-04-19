

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating a fatal collision at Cascade St. and Albert Ave.

According to police, a 65-year-old man on a mobility scooter collided with a vehicle. He was taken to hospital and has since died.

Witnesses said that EMS performed CPR on him at the scene, and that the female driver of the vehicle seemed to be in shock.

Gayle Lomas lives a block away from the scene of the crash. She said a neighbour told her they heard a loud bang and when they came outside a silver van was in the middle of the road and a moped thrown next to it.

“I saw them pushing on his chest and I could see the people in the vehicle that was hit,” Lomas said. “The person that was hit on the moped, I don't think he had much of a chance, I don't think he had a helmet on.”

Lomas said this tragedy could have been avoided with four-way stops. She said ever since Stonebridge was developed, Clarence Ave has seen a huge increase in traffic and more cars are short-cutting through Albert Ave.

“Traffic comes through here too fast. We have kids on all of these intersections so it's a safety issue, so I hope there's a change,” Lomas said.

The female driver of the van was in a state of shock, having trouble speaking to police about what happened. She was assessed at the scene by paramedics and later transported to St. Paul's Hospital.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.