    • Police investigating after two people found injured in a Sask. home

    A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)
    Prince Albert police are investigating after two people were found injured in a home early Thursday morning.

    At around 5:16 a.m., officers attended the 400 block of 9th Street East for a weapons investigation. Later, they found two injured people in a home, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

    Police said one of the victims had injuries to their foot, believed to be from a gunshot and the other one had injuries to their arm from possibly a blunt object.

    The victims were taken to the Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should contact police or crime stoppers.

