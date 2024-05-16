Police investigating after two people found injured in a Sask. home

Prince Albert police are investigating after two people were found injured in a home early Thursday morning.

At around 5:16 a.m., officers attended the 400 block of 9th Street East for a weapons investigation. Later, they found two injured people in a home, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

Police said one of the victims had injuries to their foot, believed to be from a gunshot and the other one had injuries to their arm from possibly a blunt object.

The victims were taken to the Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should contact police or crime stoppers.