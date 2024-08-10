Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers attended to a home in the 300 block of 15th Street West for a report of an injured person.

Upon arrival, police provided life-saving measures with the assistance of Parkland Ambulance.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.

PAPS criminal investigations division and forensic identification unit are investigating the incident.