

CTV Saskatoon





A 37-year-old Wakaw area man faces several charges after allegedly taking a woman on an ATV against her will.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Saskatoon RCMP responded to a report of a man threatening a woman in the Hanley area, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, members learned the suspect had left the scene on an all-terrain vehicle with the victim against her will.

Police found the ATV but the suspect refused to stop for police. No pursuit was initiated due to the potential risk to the victim.

As members continued to patrol, the victim was found walking along a rural road. She advised members that the ATV had rolled, allowing her to escape. She said the suspect had been injured in the crash.

Members found the ATV but not the driver. The Police Dog Section was brought in to help and the suspect was located a short time later hiding in an empty railcar in the area, police say.

The suspect was arrested without incident and taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The victim was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering death threats, failure to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 pending recovery from his injuries, police say.

RCMP say they’re not releasing the name of the suspect at this time because the investigation is ongoing and to protect the identity of the victim.