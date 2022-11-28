Police asking for additional $760k in 2023 budget
The Saskatoon Police Service presented its 2023 budget to city council on Monday with a request of an additional $760,000.
With the city currently working through its first two-year budget cycle, SPS increased its original budget proposal from 2021 with three notable alterations.
Natural gas, fuel price increases and other inflationary pressures accounted for $410,000 of the additional ask while moving the alternate response unit from a pilot project to a regularly deployed unit accounts for the remaining $350,000 change in the budget proposal.
“I think the economic environment sort of dictated what we could ask for coming into the budget. There are no end of needs in our police service and certainly we would add policing staff if we could, but we tried our best to maintain the budget that we proposed in 2021,” Chief Troy Cooper said after presenting the budget to council.
Cooper said the SPS will conduct a full staffing review in the new year to see where the service’s needs can be best directed for the next two-year budget.
The proposed budget includes adding 11 full-time equivalent positions. Three of those positions will be added to the Internet Child Exploitation unit, two for the trafficking response unit and the six officers as part of the alternative response pilot program will be added as full time equivalent positions.
With no decision made on the SPS budget as of Monday evening, multiple councillors voiced plenty of support for the alternative response unit.
Launched in June 2021, the alternative response officers work with vulnerable people and help connect them to community services. The officers also assist in a variety of other ways like transporting arrested people and taking complaints from members of the public.
Cooper said it’s the unit’s ability to spend more time with community members and familiarity with the area compared to an average officer working in the downtown area.
“I think the alternative response officers filled a gap that was missing in the community, particularly as we saw some of the growing social issues,” Cooper said.
The total net funding of the SPS budget is $113,724,000, up from $112,964,000.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Government can't solve housing issues alone, private sector must be involved: CMHC
A new report by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says government alone can't solve the country's housing affordability challenges.
TD-Canada Post lending program paused after suspicious activity detected
TD Bank Group says it paused the MyMoney lending program it recently launched with Canada Post after it detected suspicious activity on its system.
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Regina
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
'To be able to walk out that door and not worry': Krav Maga Regina instills confidence, student says
For 22 years, Richard Kim has owned and operated Krav Maga Regina. According to students, taking an introductory four-week course to Krav Maga has shown them what they have inside themselves when it comes to defending against an attack.
-
Two arrested, improvised gun seized after shooting: Regina police
Two people were charged following a shooting in northeast Regina over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
Tentative sale worries Lions Place residents
The tentative sale of Lions Place, a large non-profit housing complex near downtown Winnipeg has left some seniors who live there shocked and frustrated.
-
'This is not a small operation': Brandon police bust alleged family cocaine trafficking network
Brandon police have made one of the largest cocaine busts in its history, taking down an alleged family drug-trafficking network that brought in kilograms of cocaine into the city.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address
Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Toronto
-
Forensic company who helped police crack 1983 murders reveals how they did it
The company that helped the Toronto police crack a decades-old cold case is revealing more details about how they identified a suspect in the grisly murders of two Toronto women in 1983.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Services Board cuts meeting short to end protest
The Ottawa Police Services Board abruptly ended its meeting Monday as public delegates held a protest demanding action on restoring hybrid meetings and freezing the police budget.
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
Vancouver
-
West Kelowna man fatally struck by vehicle during nighttime neighbourhood stroll
Mounties in West Kelowna have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
'Broken bones and broken teeth': 3 injured in Vancouver crash where speed, alcohol suspected
Authorities are looking for witnesses and dashcam video after a driver reportedly crashed into a pole Friday, injuring three passengers.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
Most French-speakers support right of anglophones to get important government services in English: poll
The majority of French-speaking Quebecers support the right for Quebec's anglophones to get important government services in English, according to a new poll.
-
Bomb threat at high school northeast of Montreal deemed 'unfounded'
An apparent bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a high school northeast of Montreal was 'unfounded,' according to the local school service centre.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries workers ask for religious exemption from clean-shaven rule
A union representing marine workers is taking BC Ferries to task over one of the company's policies regarding facial hair.
-
RCMP recover 3 bodies after float plane crash off Vancouver Island
Mounties say they have recovered the bodies of all three people who were aboard a float plane that crashed off B.C.'s central coast last week.
-
Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district sees lower than expected enrolment
Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district's student population is going up, but actual growth is less than what the district expected.
Atlantic
-
Moncton, N.B. to open emergency shelter for unhoused people
The City of Moncton will be opening an emergency cold shelter for the city's homeless population next month.
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Province offers construction subsidy to long-term care facilities planning to build
Four years ago, the Golden Manor embarked on a provincially mandated plan to upgrade its current nursing home in Timmins. A lot has changed since then, including a global pandemic and a new administrator.
London
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
-
Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.