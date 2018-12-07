Police ask for help finding Yorkton man
Dustin Medvid is described as five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and a beard. (Courtesy Saskatoon Police Services)
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 3:27PM CST
Saskatoon police are looking for the public’s help finding 31-year-old Dustin Medvid, who may be in a vulnerable state,
Medvid, from Yorkton, was reported missing in early November and it’s believed he may be in Saskatoon.
He is described as five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and a beard. He also has a mole on the bridge of his nose.