Saskatoon police are looking for the public’s help finding 31-year-old Dustin Medvid, who may be in a vulnerable state,

Medvid, from Yorkton, was reported missing in early November and it’s believed he may be in Saskatoon.

He is described as five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and a beard. He also has a mole on the bridge of his nose.