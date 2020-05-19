SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon will continue exploring a possible partnership with Saskatoon Public Schools and other organizations regarding a new recreation facility.

Earlier this year, plans were announced to consolidate three older schools in core neighbourhoods, Pleasant Hill, King George and Princess Alexandra, into one school to be built on the current site of the Princess Alexandra school.

The City of Saskatoon, which is part of the White Buffalo Youth Lodge Partnership, wants to explore partnering with the school division to look at integrating a new joint-use recreation facility into the school project for the renewal of White Buffalo Youth Lodge.

A report from city administration says a new facility would have significant benefits for the community

"Through development of a joint-use recreation facility, the partner organizations can increase recreation, cultural, health and social programs and services for a wide segment of the population living in the core neighbourhoods," the report says.

During a committee meeting on Tuesday, Councillor Bev Dubois expressed concerns about the lack of funding in the city budget and balancing the need for a new recreation facility in the northeast part of the city.

City administration says as discussions continue on a possible partnership with the school division, there would be a report on any potential financial implications.