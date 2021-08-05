SASKATOON -- A Battleford man has been charged with voyeurism after a suspicous photo was discovered during an unrelated investigation, according to RCMP.

Last year, Edward Ilnicki, 54, was charged with committing an indecent act and making sexually explicit material available to a child, RCMP said in a news release.

The charges followed a July 7, 2020 complaint that two females, an adult and a youth, were allegedly shown "unsolicited and inappropriate material on a mobile device."

The charges are currently before the courts.

While searching the device, investigators found a photo of a woman that appeared to have been taken without her knowledge or consent, RCMP said.

North Battleford RCMP investigators determined the photo was taken at a home.

A search warrant was executed at the home and evidence was gathered to support Ilnicki's latest charge, according to RCMP.

The woman in the photo was not part of Ilnicki's family or a member of the household where the picture was taken, RCMP said.

Ilnicki was arrested on July 20 and charged with voyeurism.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24 in North Battleford.