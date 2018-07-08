Hundreds of pets and pet owners gathered in Kiwanis Park on Sunday, for the annual Pets in the Park Day, to help raise money for animal welfare.

The event in downtown Saskatoon attracts thousands each year. It brings the pet community together to raise money for the SPCA, New Hop Dog Rescue and SCAT Saskatoon Cat Rescue. Although it is mostly dogs, there were a few cats and sometimes even birds at the event. The event has been running for 13 years, and they have raised almost $80,000 in that time

“To help with the medical care and needs of animals that have no home, so that we can find great loving homes for them,” said Colleen Wilson, the co-founder of Pets in the Park.

There was a little something for everyone at the park with vendors, live music and even doggie demonstrations.

“My favourite part is just walking around and seeing all the animals, all the people bringing their pets and they’re beaming. The pets are getting along, and it’s a beautiful day this year, “said Donna Hay, a pet lover attending the event.

Outside of all the festivities of the event, there is one constant throughout it all.

“I just love seeing the people with their animals,” said Wilson.

Based on a report by Ashley Field.