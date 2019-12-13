Pedestrian dead in Circle Drive crash
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 4:38PM CST Last Updated Friday, December 13, 2019 4:53PM CST
Saskatoon police are seen at a crash site on Circle Drive near the Taylor Street exit. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
A male pedestrian is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Circle Drive near the Taylor Street exit, police say.
The SPS Collision Analyst Unit remains on scene and motorists are asked to avoid Circle Drive southbound near the Taylor Street exit until further notice.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday.