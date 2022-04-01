Paycheques delayed for Sask. credit union customers due to direct deposit issue

Some credit union customers in Saskatchewan may have found their bank account lighter than expected Friday morning.

Saskatchewan's three largest credit unions were reporting delays in automatic deposits.

"An issue has been identified that is impacting all credit unions’ automatic deposits and therefore automatic deposits may be delayed today," TCU Financial Group said in a message to customers posted on its website.

Similar messages were shared by Conexus Credit Union and Affinity Credit Union.

The issue was expected to be resolved by late Friday morning.