Patrol jacket stolen from RCMP vehicle
RCMP say a patrol jacket, as seen in this photo, was stolen from a vehicle in Parkside, Sask. (Courtesy: RCMP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 4:56PM CST
Shellbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a patrol jacket believed to be stolen.
RCMP say the jacket was stolen from their parked vehicle in the village of Parkside, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.
Officers say they were conducting foot patrols at a demolition derby in the village, when they were notified that someone had entered the RCMP vehicle in the parking lot.
Anyone wearing the jacket could possibly be in violation of the criminal code, impersonating a peace officer.
RCMP ask that anyone with information about the jacket to contact 306-747-2606.