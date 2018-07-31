

CTV Saskatoon





Shellbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a patrol jacket believed to be stolen.

RCMP say the jacket was stolen from their parked vehicle in the village of Parkside, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they were conducting foot patrols at a demolition derby in the village, when they were notified that someone had entered the RCMP vehicle in the parking lot.

Anyone wearing the jacket could possibly be in violation of the criminal code, impersonating a peace officer.

RCMP ask that anyone with information about the jacket to contact 306-747-2606.