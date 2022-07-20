Parched Saskatoon-area wetlands force ducks to spend summer elsewhere
Parched Saskatoon-area wetlands force ducks to spend summer elsewhere
Hot, dry weather in Saskatchewan is once again having an affect on wildlife, this time driving waterfowl away from Chappell Marsh just southwest of Saskatoon.
“Last year was very dry and we had a lot of the wetlands ... in the province were very dry so it was very difficult for wildlife last year,” said Michael Champion, head of industry and government relations with Ducks Unlimited Canada in Saskatchewan.
“Birds, particularly ducks, need the water so they will have to go somewhere else this year and find other places to feed on.”
The Saskatchewan Water Agency says there are plenty of other places in the province for wildlife to live, as water levels have increased in 2022.
“We've seen an improvement so far this year and that's certainly helped us here going forward with conditions across Saskatchewan,” said spokesperson Patrick Boyle.
“A lot of that's due to rainfall amounts and then also, depending on what reservoir you're looking at, inflows that we do get from other provinces like from Alberta into Lake Diefenbaker.”
Boyle says it’s not uncommon to see localized pockets with different conditions across the province, like Chappell Marsh.
Champion says the image of an empty, dry marsh may look concerning now, but is actually a part of the environment’s road to better health.
“The drying down of a wetland is actually very healthy for it, it allows plants to regenerate, the seed bank to be exposed to the air and then to get some rejuvenation that way,” he said.
“When the water comes back again to the marsh, the wildlife that needs water will come there, and because of the lifecycle, the drawdown, and then the rejuvenation, there should be plentiful food for the wildlife to eat.”
If the area receives more rain in the late summer and early fall, Champion says ducks and other waterfowl should return to the area in full force by next spring.
“This year we had we had a decent snowpack, we had near normal runoff, the wetlands are full again in a lot of the province,” he said.
“The wildlife will be fine. They've evolved with this system of wet-dry, the prairies are used to being dry, and so the wildlife will be fine.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Ivana Trump to be mourned at New York funeral
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, will be mourned Wednesday in New York.
Southern Alberta homeowners face massive cleanup, rebuild after devastating storm
Monday's devastating storm in southeast Alberta has some families facing the daunting task of rebuilding and putting the pieces of their lives back together after losing nearly all their possessions.
Regina
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19
According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
-
Summer regrets: SGI reports over 400 impaired driving charges and suspensions in June
SGI reminds the public that “getting caught driving impaired is a quick way to spoil your summer,” as the crown corporation reported that 482 drivers faced charges or licence suspensions in June.
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-old
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Which parts of Manitoba got 100 mm in Tuesday’s storms?
Parts of Manitoba were hit with more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds as fast as 125 km/h in Tuesday’s thunderstorms.
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Bow River near Harvie Passage
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition at the Foothills Medical Centre after being rescued from the Bow River.
-
Missing Calgary man Mike Langois last seen in Rundle: police
Calgary police say Mike St. Laurent Langois, 18, was last seen on Saturday, July 9.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw to announce changes to COVID-19 data reporting Wednesday
A government release says Dr. Deena Hinshaw will announce changes to how the province reports COVID-19 data. Watch Hinshaw's announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3 p.m.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's LEGO love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquarters
An Edmonton couple spent their first date building Lego together. Now they're married and working as designers at the toy company's Denmark headquarters.
Toronto
-
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
-
Ontario candy maker looking to hire remote 'chief candy officer' with $100,000 salary
An Ontario candy company is looking to hire a remote ‘chief candy officer’ and the position could come with a six-figure salary.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Inflation may have peaked in June as gas prices soared: economists
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as wastewater signal projected to rise
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa as COVID-19 wastewater indicators approach record highs.
Vancouver
-
Some parts of B.C. could see temperatures in the high 30s by next week: forecasters
The Public Safety Ministry says another hot spell is moving into British Columbia and it advises residents to have a heat plan ready as temperatures climb this weekend.
-
Economists warn against tax cuts and rebates as Canadian inflation reaches 40-year high
Canadians are experiencing yet another blow to their cost of living as the country’s annual inflation rate is skyrocketing to its highest level in nearly 40 years. However, experts are warning the government not to intervene by cutting taxes.
-
Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more
Owners of vacant properties are about to pay more in six parts of British Columbia.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board
A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred on Highway 15 in the suburb of Boisbriand on Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. residents urged to prepare as hot, dry weather approaches: ministry
The Public Safety Ministry says another hot spell is moving into British Columbia and it advises residents to have a heat plan ready as temperatures climb this weekend.
-
Drivers hospitalized after rollover crash in Saanich near Uptown
First responders were at the scene of a dramatic crash near the Uptown shopping centre in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across northeastern Ont.
Conditions in northeastern Ontario are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
London
-
Tornado watch in effect for much of the region
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado watch for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
-
Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found
London police are currently on scene after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.