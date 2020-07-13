SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl are charged with the robbery of a taxi driver Monday morning.

Around 8:50 a.m., police received a distress signal from the taxi at Avenue W South and Appleby Drive, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The driver reported the suspects broke through the plexiglass partition in the taxi before assaulting him, stealing items inside the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Patrol members including a canine team found the suspects to be in possession of stolen items, police say.

The girl was also in possession of a knife, according to police. The taxi driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.