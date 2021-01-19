SASKATOON -- Two people have been charged after RCMP and Saskatoon police responded to "connected incidents" on Sunday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., Saskatoon RCMP received reports of three break-and-enters and an assault in the community of Grasswood, located just south of the city.

A mid-size SUV was reportedly stolen and was seen heading into the city, RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties from the Saskatoon and Warman detachments, Corman Park Police and Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called in to help find the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, an alleged robbery was reported to SPS.

A man and woman armed with a knife stole a car from the complainant, leaving behind the stolen SUV, RCMP said.

Saskatoon RCMP officers located the car in a back alley near the intersection of Taylor Street and Victoria Avenue, RCMP said.

Ths SPS canine unit initiated a track from the vehicle and found the suspects had committed six break-and-enters within a five-block radius, according to RCMP

Around 9:30 a.m., two people were arrested by police after they were found in separate back yards, RCMP said.

28-year-old John Tustin and 25-year-old Tabatha Wyllier from Grande Prairie, AB, are charged with break and enter, robbery, mischief, aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and committing an indictable offence.

Tustin is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, breach of court orders, and one count of assault with a weapon.