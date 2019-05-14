The player who scored the overtime championship winning goal for the Prince Albert Raiders says the experience was a blur.

“Honestly I blacked out,” Hannoun told CTV News. “It’s unbelievable.”

The Prince Albert Raiders entered the playoffs as the number one team in the league and they are leaving the playoffs the same way – winning the WHL Championship game 3-2 over the Vancouver Giants.

This is the second time the Raiders have been champions. The last time was in 1985.

The team doesn’t have much time to celebrate as they leave for Halifax on Wednesday to face the Mooseheads for the Memorial Cup.

“The bad part is we’re spent right now and we’ve got to play Friday against a really good team in their home building and we’ve got a lot of travel to do,” Habscheid said.

Habscheid said the team deserves to celebrate their hard work, recognizing this win has been years in the making.

“Two years ago we were bottom of the league, now look at us,” Raiders captain Brayden Pachal said.

Habscheid said as much as he would have liked a four-game sweep, bringing the series to overtime in Game 7 is something the community and these players will remember for the rest of their lives.

“This aged me a little bit. But to do it like this is even more special.”