Overnight showers should be a distant memory: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:59AM CST
SASKATOON -- Another hot day lies in the wings with temperatures expected to push into the high twenties.
Be sure to have your sunscreen ready, as there will be blue skies and sun, with a UV Index of 9, considered Very High.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 26 C
Evening: 26 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 28 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 15 C
Afternoon High: 22 C