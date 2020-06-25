SASKATOON -- Another hot day lies in the wings with temperatures expected to push into the high twenties.

Be sure to have your sunscreen ready, as there will be blue skies and sun, with a UV Index of 9, considered Very High.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 26 C

Evening: 26 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 28 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 15 C

Afternoon High: 22 C