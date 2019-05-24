

CTV Saskatoon





The federal and provincial governments have pledged over $30 million towards three water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

On Friday, May 24, Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness announced funding for upgrades to Saskatoon’s wastewater treatment facility, as well as funding to build a new reservoir in the city’s northeast sector to increase drinking water capacity.

Ottawa and the province are each contributing $6.2 million towards creating a water distribution system in the Rural Municipality of Snipe Lake and Newcombe. Funding is also earmarked for upgrades to the water treatment plant in Eston, Sask.

On top of this investment Goodale also announced more than $21 million for the City of Saskatoon to help with the municipality’s flood control strategy. According to the federal government the flood control strategy involves building new storm water infrastructure, underground storage and storm water pipes as well as dry ponds in Saskatoon’s older neighbourhoods to improve capacity in the event of extreme weather.

“The Flood Control Strategy will increase capacity to handle extreme flooding anticipated with climate change,” said Mayor Charlie Clark. “This funding support will allow us to prepare some of our heaviest hit areas, many whom have already experienced devastating loss due to flooding.”