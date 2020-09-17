SASKATOON -- The organizer of a "large social gathering" in Saskatoon linked to 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been issued a fine of $2,000.

Under Saskatchewan's current Public Health Order, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space to accommodate physical distancing.

The private gathering in Saskatoon had around 47 people in attendance, the provincial government said in a news release.

As of Thursday, 21 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the Sept 13 event, according to the province.