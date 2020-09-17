Advertisement
Organizer of Saskatoon gathering linked to 21 COVID-19 cases fined $2,000
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:57PM CST Last Updated Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:59PM CST
SASKATOON -- The organizer of a "large social gathering" in Saskatoon linked to 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been issued a fine of $2,000.
Under Saskatchewan's current Public Health Order, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space to accommodate physical distancing.
The private gathering in Saskatoon had around 47 people in attendance, the provincial government said in a news release.
As of Thursday, 21 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the Sept 13 event, according to the province.