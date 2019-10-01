

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Emergency crews responded late Tuesday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash at Circle Drive and Eighth Street.

The crash caused one of the vehicles, a van, to roll onto its roof, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire fighters stabilized the van and extricated the occupant.

That person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The two other people involved were uninjured, the fire department says.

As of early evening, traffic was backed up from the onramp from Eighth Street to Circle Drive, stretching back almost the length of the Centre Mall.