One person has died after a crash near Lloydminster on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Highway 16 and Range Road 3280 east of Lloydminster around 3:30 p.m. Police say a half ton truck traveling eastbound on Highway 16 and a southbound car collided.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatning injuries, the passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 16 was restricted for eight hours while police investigated, but the highway has since been reopened.

No other details have been released.