One person dead after crash east of Lloydminster
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:06PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2018 8:01AM CST
One person has died after a crash near Lloydminster on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at Highway 16 and Range Road 3280 east of Lloydminster around 3:30 p.m. Police say a half ton truck traveling eastbound on Highway 16 and a southbound car collided.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatning injuries, the passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 16 was restricted for eight hours while police investigated, but the highway has since been reopened.
No other details have been released.
