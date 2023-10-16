Saskatoon

    • One person dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon

    A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train while walking on the train tracks.

    According to Saskatoon police, they were hit on the tracks next to Circle Drive somewhere between Edmonton Avenue and Avenue D North just before 8:30 a.m.

    Officers found a male dead at the scene when they arrived. Police say his next of kin have not yet been notified.

    Traffic restrictions were in place at 33rd Street West and Edmonton Avenue while police investigated the scene.

    Police cleared the area sometime after 3 p.m. 

    The incident is another in a series of train collisions in Saskatoon this year.

