

CTV Saskatoon





A man died in a head-on collision with a cube truck on Thursday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the crash happened at around 12 p.m. on Highway 5, about 15 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

The man driving a Ford Taurus died at the scene. A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was cut out of the vehicle and flown to RUH with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to an RCMP media release

The ages and hometowns of the victims have not been released.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.