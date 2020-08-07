SASKATOON -- Two people were taken to hospital and another found dead after a fire overnight in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.

Multiple 911 calls came in from neighbours just before 2:30 a.m. Friday reporting that a two-and-half storey home in the 500 block of Albert Avenue was on fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

After arriving on-scene, firefighters worked to get the fire under control and stop its spread to nearby homes. The department's response included four engines and a ladder truck.

Once it was safe to do so, fire crews entered the home. Shortly after 3:00 a.m. a person was found dead on the third floor.

A total of seven people lived in the home, two were taken to hospital, the fire department says.

A fire investigator and Saskatoon Police Service remain on-scene.

John Bath has lived on the street for 18 years. He said around 2 o’clock this morning he heard a loud crash and his dog started barking. When he looked outside his window, he could see the house directly across the street was fully engulfed in flames and people were yelling for help.