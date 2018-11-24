

CTV Saskatoon





One person had to be extracted after a two vehicle collision on Friday caused one of the vehicles to roll onto its roof.

Around 5:20 p.m. the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the crash at 20th Street and Avenue B South, and found the driver trapped in the rolled vehicle.

Within 10 minutes of the fire crews’ arrival, the driver had been extracted from the vehicle.

The driver received only minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Police were on scene to figure out what caused the accident.