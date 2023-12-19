One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting

RED EARTH CREE NATION -

One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Police say the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

According to RCMP, the incident began around 3:40 A.M. Tuesday when Carrot River RCMP were dispatched to Red Earth over a reported gunshot.

Officers responded and apprehended two people to determine their involvement. At this time, no charges have been laid as that portion of the investigation continues.

A third person, identified as a 25-year-old man believed to be involved in the initial incident was found nearby.

RCMP say when officers arrived at the scene, a firearm was discharged at RCMP patrol vehicles. Officers then got out of their vehicles, leading to an altercation.

"Firearms were discharged during the altercation; both the adult male and one of the responding officers sustained injuries as a result," RCMP said in a release.

The man was later declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the man's death, and his interactions with Saskatchewan RCMP.

The Red Earth Cree Nation is located approximately 75 kilometres east of Nipawin.