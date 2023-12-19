SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    RED EARTH CREE NATION -

    One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

    Police say the officer's injuries are non-life threatening.

    According to RCMP, the incident began around 3:40 A.M. Tuesday when Carrot River RCMP were dispatched to Red Earth over a reported gunshot.

    Officers responded and apprehended two people to determine their involvement. At this time, no charges have been laid as that portion of the investigation continues.

    A third person, identified as a 25-year-old man believed to be involved in the initial incident was found nearby.

    RCMP say when officers arrived at the scene, a firearm was discharged at RCMP patrol vehicles. Officers then got out of their vehicles, leading to an altercation.

    "Firearms were discharged during the altercation; both the adult male and one of the responding officers sustained injuries as a result," RCMP said in a release.

    The man was later declared dead at the scene by EMS.

    The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the man's death, and his interactions with Saskatchewan RCMP.

    The Red Earth Cree Nation is located approximately 75 kilometres east of Nipawin.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News