One dead in fire at Saskatoon apartment building
A blaze in the 200 block of Avenue P South was reported in the early morning on Oct. 25, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
Saskatoon -
A person is dead following an early-morning fire in Saskatoon.
The blaze in the 200 block of Avenue P South was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
The fire was contained to a single suite on the third floor of an apartment building.
A fire investigator on scene said a smoke alarm was missing in the suite, the department said in a news release.
Improper disposal of smoking material caused the fire, according to the fire department.
