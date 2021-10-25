One dead in fire at Saskatoon apartment building

Saskatoon -

A person is dead following an early-morning fire in Saskatoon.

The blaze in the 200 block of Avenue P South was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire was contained to a single suite on the third floor of an apartment building.

A fire investigator on scene said a smoke alarm was missing in the suite, the department said in a news release.

Improper disposal of smoking material caused the fire, according to the fire department.

The investigator was on scene Monday morning working to identify the cause of the blaze.