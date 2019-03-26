Olive Garden to open in Saskatoon, Regina
This undated product image shows Olive Garden's meatball breadstick sandwich. The chain plans to open locations in Saskatoon and Regina. (Provided / Darden Restaurants)
Olive Garden plans to open a location in Saskatoon in Preston Crossing and in Regina in the Grasslands Crossing Center.
“We do not have an official opening date for either location, however we plan to start construction soon,” manager of public relations and communications Meagan Bernstein said in an email.
The company will know more about a potential opening date once construction starts, she said.