Old Saskatoon parking app discontinued as city says fixes to its replacement are coming

Anyone hoping to pay for city parking using their phone will have to download a new app if they haven't already.

June 30 marked the last day for WayToPark, the app previously used by the city.

The app was "discontinued by the vendor," according to the city.

The new app, ParkedIn, went live in June, causing grumbling among some early adopters in the process.

In an update on its website, the city said some changes are in the works for the app.

"ParkedIn became available for use on June 1 and during the first few weeks, the city received some feedback from the public on desired improvements," the city update said.

According to the city, some of the improvements in the works include the ability to store credit card information "without completing an initial transaction with the app."

Also, users will be able to extend their parking time using the app and receive an in-app notification when their parking time is set to expire.

The fixes are expected to be rolled out in July by Precise ParkLink, the company behind the app.

A future app update will include "a mapping feature and/or pre-loaded parking zone information that will be coming in a future app update," the city said.

Paying for parking at pay stations with cash, credit cards or pre-paid parking cards remains an option.