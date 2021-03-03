SASKATOON -- Nutrien says it is laying off dozens of Saskatchewan staff to “drive efficiencies” in its finance department and “remain competitive” in the industry.

“At this time, we can confirm it’s fewer than 50 employees in Saskatchewan,” Ken Seitz, EVP and CEO Potash, said in a statement.

“These jobs are highly transactional and we are evolving to more automation to deliver real-time insights for our business. We will continue to communicate to employees this week and support them as much as possible through the transition.”

That may mean opportunities for staff to transfer to other areas of the business, he said.