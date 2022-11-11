'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day

Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.

“It's quite important to me because right now I'm living in a peaceful country,” said veteran Wally Romanuck, who served from 1970 to 1975.

“Things are really good, and I can't even imagine what it would be like if November 11 didn't exist and we didn't celebrate the day.”

Romanuck was stationed in a village in Germany in 1975.

“It was during the Cold War, so it was mainly the governments and the USSR at that time, negotiating to try to end the Cold War,” he said.

Romanuck’s duties included monitoring the personal alarm warning system (PAWS) box, and alerting people in the area of potential conflict.

“When the PAWS box went off, I had to get up, get dressed, and go through my community and the two or three little villages and wake up a certain personnel,” he said.

“All the different units had to have their equipment moved off the base to whatever area they were designated, and then the rest of us who stayed on base became the base defence force and we had to secure the perimeter.”

Eugene Colenutt served in West Germany from 1960 to 1963 and says more should be done to commemorate veterans in Canada.

“Lots of people don't even know why we wear poppies, and that is just a shame really,” he said.

“In some cases, I get mad when I think about it because it’s almost like people don't care.”

Colenutt’s uncle served in World War II.

“My uncle was in the Dieppe Raid in 1942, and I think it was 1956 he came back from England in a hospital ship where he had 13 holes in him,” he said.

“One went through his cheek, the other was in his left shoulder blade, and his right and his left leg had 11 holes.”

Romanuck’s father also served in the second world war.

“He was in combat somewhere in France, and he was wounded,” he said.

“He was in a hospital and pretty much stayed there until he returned to Canada.”

Romanuck and Colenutt are members of what is referred to as the New Guard; people who served following the end of the Korean War in 1953.

“Right now there's even a newer guard, and I would have to thank them for their service just for keeping things peaceful,” he said.

“My son-in-law’s in the United States Air Force. He's a lieutenant colonel, and he's stationed right now in Nebraska, but he just came from a seven-year tour of duty in Italy and in Germany.”

Romanuck says Remembrance Day is important to commemorate those who served and also to teach the younger generation.

“During peacetime, it's hard for young people to imagine what things were like,” he said.

“As long as they appreciate the way they're living today as a result of the past, that’s okay.”