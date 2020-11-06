Advertisement
Nov. 6: COVID-19 alerts for locations in Saskatoon, North Battleford, Lloydminster, La Loche, RM of Buckland
SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Saskatoon
Oct. 15
- Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 20
- Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights, 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 20-24 inclusive
- Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day)
Oct. 21-23 inclusive
- Hometown Diner, 20th St. W, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day)
Oct. 22-25 inclusive
- ACT Arena, various times over the course of these days
Oct. 22, 23, 26 and 27
- Part Source, 22nd St. W, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (each day)
Oct. 23
- Point Fitness, Central Ave., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 24
- Point Fitness, Central Ave., 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 25
- Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hudson's, 21st St. E, 5 to 11 p.m.
Oct. 26
- Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 4 to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
- Planet Fitness, Market Mall, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 and 30
- City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (each day)
Oct. 29
- Dakota Dunes Casino, 8 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 1
- Fresh Co, 33rd Street, 3 to 4 p.m.
Aberdeen
Oct. 27 and 28
- Gido's Corner Store, 2 to 8 p.m. (both days)
Oct. 29
- Gido's Corner Store, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
La Loche
Oct. 31
- The Trapper's Cabin (lounge), Parcel G La Loche Avenue, 11:30 p.m. to late night hours
Lloydminster
Oct. 29
- Touch of Asia Buffet, 6217 44 St., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
North Battleford
Oct. 24
- North Battleford Civic Centre, 9 a.m. to noon
- Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oct. 27
- Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Oct. 28
- Canadian Tire, 11802 Railway Ave. E, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 29
- Burger King, 11400 Railway Ave., noon to 1 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 and 3
- Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 6 p.m. (both days)
Rural Municipality of Buckland
Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1
- Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. (each day)
Oct. 24
- Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.