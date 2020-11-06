SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says. 

Saskatoon

Oct. 15

  • Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 20

  • Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 20-24 inclusive

  • Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 21-23 inclusive

  • Hometown Diner, 20th St. W, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 22-25 inclusive

  • ACT Arena, various times over the course of these days

Oct. 22, 23, 26 and 27

  • Part Source, 22nd St. W, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 23

  • Point Fitness, Central Ave., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 24

  • Point Fitness, Central Ave., 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
  • City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 25

  • Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hudson's, 21st St. E, 5 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26

  • Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 4 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28

  • Planet Fitness, Market Mall, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 and 30

  • City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (each day)

Oct. 29

  • Dakota Dunes Casino, 8 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31

  • Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 1

  • Fresh Co, 33rd Street, 3 to 4 p.m.

Aberdeen

Oct. 27 and 28

  • Gido's Corner Store, 2 to 8 p.m. (both days)

Oct. 29

  • Gido's Corner Store, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Loche

Oct. 31

  • The Trapper's Cabin (lounge), Parcel G La Loche Avenue, 11:30 p.m. to late night hours

Lloydminster

Oct. 29

  • Touch of Asia Buffet, 6217 44 St., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 24

  • North Battleford Civic Centre, 9 a.m. to noon
  • Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 27

  • Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oct. 28

  • Canadian Tire, 11802 Railway Ave. E, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

  • Burger King, 11400 Railway Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

Oct. 31

  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 and 3

  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 6 p.m. (both days)

Rural Municipality of Buckland

Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1

  • Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. (each day)

Oct. 24

  • Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.