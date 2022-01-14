'Nothing more classic': Saskatoon father-son duo braves the elements to play catch for 200 consecutive days

For Jean-Pierre Veilleux and his son Jean-Jordan, nothing is better than playing baseball.

“There's nothing more classic than a father and son outside, tossing the ball,” Jean-Pierre said.

Last June they went out to play catch - and Jean-Jordan came up with an idea.

“He's like, ‘Dad, let's see how many days consistently that we can play baseball without taking a break’”, Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Jordan said at first it was just about having fun with his dad. On Friday they played catch for the 200th consecutive day.

“I didn't think we were going to make it to 200, I thought it was going to be like a game,” said Jean-Jordan. “It's serious now.”

Their resolve was tested over the winter, with temperatures dropping as low as -40 C at times, but they were determined to spend at least 15 minutes every day tossing the ball around.

“It was pretty tough,” said Jean-Jordan. “There were days where we were going to end it, but like, why start it if you're just going to end it because of the cold?”

“There was a couple of days that we were ready to shut her down,” said Jean-Pierre. “Luckily for my son he was like, ‘Dad, we can't let the streak die, we got to keep it alive’ and like rain, hail, sleet, snow, thunder — we’re out there.”

Jean-Pierre says they’ve made it through the hardest part and now they’re seeing how long they can make the streak last.

“If we can make it through the hardcore winter in Saskatchewan, I don't know what's going to stop us really,” he said.

“I feel like my goal is to make it to a year,” said Jean-Jordan.