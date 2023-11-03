'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.
“This was not a one or two day momentary lapse of judgment. This was ongoing, very serious criminal activity that even took the time of volunteers conducting endless searches for a missing child. Just think that through — that's the stuff of an HBO or Netflix movie,” Goldkind told CTV News.
“And this is a person who's not tasting one day of real jail, but we have homeless people who steal sandwiches that go to jail for 30 days.”
Dawn Walker pleaded guilty to forging a passport, possessing a forged document and abduction in contravention of a custody order.
She was handed a 12-month conditional sentence, following 18 months of probation. A conditional sentence is served in the community, not behind bars.
“Now the Court of Appeal will say it's supposed to be akin to a jail sentence. It's not,” Goldkind said.
“Ask anybody you know, under the threat of a lie detector, whether serving a sentence at home — with your own kitchen, family, living room, Xbox — is the same as being in a real jail? Of course it’s not.”
Walker began forging fake identities three months after she entered into a shared-parenting arrangement with her son’s father.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Walker stole her friend’s identity to apply for a birth certificate and passport.
On July 24, 2022, Walker and her then-seven-year-old son were reported missing.
After a 13-day extensive search — that involved family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women — Walker and her son were found safe in an Airbnb in Oregon City.
According to an affidavit filed by the Department of Homeland Security, Walker made a checklist before fleeing to Oregon — which included dying her hair and covering her tattoo.
Judge Brad Mitchell accepted the joint-sentencing submission from the Crown and defence.
Prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk said Walker’s sentence “sends a message that the courts will not stand by and have people who are displeased or unhappy with how family law proceedings are going abscond with their children and take the law into their own hands.”
Why didn’t Dawn Walker go to trial?
Walker was scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 20.
CTV News asked Walker’s lawyer, Marie Henein, about the decision.
“I’m not going to discuss the case,” Henein replied.
“It’s obviously clear she loves her son very much and we’re happy to have this behind us.”
Goldkind said it’s not unusual for a person change their plea after trial dates are set.
“Despite Ms. Walker having a very well-known and well-regarded lawyer, the evidence against her was, in my view, insurmountable. This would have been a long slow walk to a guilty finding,” Goldkind said.
A guilty verdict would have likely come with a harsher sentence, according to Goldkind.
In the judge’s sentencing decision, Mitchell considered the guilty plea a mitigating factor.
“She’s shown remorse and has taken responsibility for her actions,” Mitchell said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
Exhausted and disappointed with allies, Ukraine's president and military chief warn of long attritional war
Two articles published this week give a stark assessment of Ukraine’s prospects in its war with Russia
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
Regina
-
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
-
Freezing rain, heavy snow expected across Sask. this weekend
Freezing rain and heavy snow could hit parts of central and southeastern Saskatchewan this weekend, prompting special weather statements to be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
After infamous rebrand, REAL asks City of Regina to take over tourism duties
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has asked the City of Regina to take tourism responsibilities off its hands following an infamous website rebrand earlier this year, a decision the city says will be discussed by council during a meeting on Nov. 8.
Winnipeg
-
'It was very smooth': Passenger aboard plane that landed on rural Manitoba road shares story
A passenger who was on board a flight that made a temporary landing on a rural Manitoba road says the incident will go down as one of his most interesting life experiences.
-
'A lot of claims to go through': Backlog of work waiting for returning MPI employees
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) workers returning to the office after a two-month strike have a massive backlog of work waiting for them.
-
'We saw an increased need': Cheer board already taking calls from people in need of hampers this holiday season
One Winnipeg organization is preparing to help more people in need than ever before this holiday season, and they are getting an early jump on it.
Calgary
-
Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station
Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.
-
'We're going to kick the crap out of the Stampeders': Vancouver mayor talks tough ahead of CFL clash
It might be time to saddle up and ride a horse through the lobby of Vancouver city hall.
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
Edmonton
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
Dateline NBC to profile killing of Edmonton man in 2015
Dateline NBC will air an episode on Friday about the murder of an Edmonton man in 2015.
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandsaid Friday that if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
Toronto
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
-
Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto
The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.
-
Man dead after being pinned between 2 vehicles in parking lot of Brampton plaza
A man in his 70s is dead after police say he was pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Bridgehead's new tipping policy stirs controversy
Ottawa's Bridgehead Coffee has recently implemented a new tipping policy that has raised concerns among customers and employees.
-
Man, 61, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Orleans
A 61-year-old man has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Online game created in Ottawa putting a Canuck twist on Sudoku
A new online game created in Ottawa is putting a Canadian twist on Sudoku.
Vancouver
-
College instructor on leave over comments at Vancouver rally speaks out
A group called United in Struggle has shared the first public statements from a Vancouver college instructor placed on leave for comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in the city last weekend.
-
Metro Vancouver woman charged in multi-year money-laundering probe
A 35-year-old woman from Richmond, B.C., is set to appear in court later this month on charges of loan sharking and money laundering.
-
No Vancouver hotel rooms available online for dates of Taylor Swift shows
Those looking to sleep it off after Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Vancouver shows may have a tough time finding accommodations close to the city.
Montreal
-
Is French really declining in Quebec? It depends how you look at it, experts say
The decline of the French language is a familiar rallying cry for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) — but how true is it? Experts say it depends on who counts as a francophone.
-
Quebecer describes nightmare Morocco trip that left 200 sick, 15 hospitalized
An all-women's trip through the Moroccan desert took a dark turn last week after hundreds of travellers fell seriously ill during their expedition.
-
Hampstead to issue $1,000 fines for removing posters of Israeli hostages
A Montreal suburb is poised to pass a new bylaw that would impose a $1,000 fine against anyone caught tearing down posters of missing Israeli citizens.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
Victoria police say man, 67, stabbed after stranger asked for money
Victoria police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the city's James Bay neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
-
Canada's premiers meet in Halifax to discuss health-care, CPP, carbon tax
Solving the health-care crisis will be the big focus of a round of meetings to be held in Halifax this weekend between Canada's 13 premiers and territorial leaders.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral held for 3 children killed in intimate partner violence in the Sault
A private funeral has been held for three Sault Ste. Marie children killed by their father last month in a murder-suicide.
-
Northern Ont. police perform traffic stop, find assault suspect and $65K in drugs
A 36-year-old North Bay man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, drug trafficking and several other offences related to incidents in September and a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
London
-
'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow. A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard said players will now boycott all games and practices.
-
NDP's Singh worried about rise of hate: Visit comes as Palestinians in London, Ont. express heartache for family in Gaza
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Londoners have already suffered too much because of the rise of hate. He made the comments while visiting the Muslim community in London Friday.
-
58 year old facing sexual assault charges dating back decades: Elgin County OPP
A resident from Central Elgin is facing a dozen sexual offence charges for alleged incidents that took place over a span of more than 30 years and involved multiple victims, OPP said Friday.