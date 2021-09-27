SASKATOON -- A North Battleford elementary school has transitioned to online learning due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases at the school.

A letter shared with parents and caregivers said students École Monseigneur Blaise Morand will immediately move to remote learning.

"We understand this is sudden and likely inconvenient," said Light of Christ Catholic Schools director of education Cory Rideout in the Sept. 26 letter.

"Without this break, we anticipate continued transmission and rising case numbers at the school."

Students are expected to continue learning remotely until Oct 12.

An outbreak was declared at the school on Sept. 7 according to the province.