Advertisement
None hurt in three-vehicle crash near Airport Drive in Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 3:42PM CST
A three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning near Circle Drive and Airport Drive. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- No one was hurt in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Circle Drive and Airport Drive, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
A truck, a car and a van were involved and the van was on its side when crews arrived.
All occupants were already out of their vehicles.
RELATED IMAGES