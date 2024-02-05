No 'switcheroo': Viterra denies it agreed to a wage increase that wasn't tied to performance
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Two Grain and General Services Union (GSU) locals voted in favour of a new collective agreement with Viterra on Jan. 19, which put an end to its legal strike position announced on Jan. 2.
GSU says the offer included a 4.5 per cent wage increase backdated to Jan. 1 2023, but its members have not yet seen the promised pay bump.
On Friday, the union said Viterra told them the wage increase was only applicable using the company’s “performance eligibility criteria” — meaning payroll goes up 4.5 per cent, but the company decides how much each worker gets, and new employees get nothing.
In a statement to CTV News on Monday, a spokesperson for Viterra said the company was “surprised by the GSU’s reaction.”
Viterra said its interpretation of how to apply the pay increase was consistent with the past several collective agreements and “confirmed with the mediator.”
The company spokesperson also pointed to language on the union’s website that says “eligible members will receive it” based on their hire date and what’s in their letter of offer.
Steve Torgerson, general secretary for the GSU, said the description on the union website was accurate, but their understanding was only those hired after Jan. 1, 2024 would be ineligible.
Based on what he’s heard from Viterra, Torgerson says the company intends to exclude about 25 per cent of the locals’ members — between 80 and 100 people.
“That’s a significant amount of people the company has just alienated.”
Torgerson said Viterra proposed to delete the pay-for-performance language around the wage increase. He says the actual language of the agreement says it will be paid to all employees.
“So I think them taking this sort of shocked approach is, to me, surprising,” he said.
“I don’t think they can have it both ways. In the final offer, it says this increase is not based on performance.”
Based on the communications between the two groups so far, Torgerson says it looks like the dispute will end up in litigation and the GSU members won’t be getting their money any time soon.
The locals represent Viterra employees across Saskatchewan and staff at the head office in Regina.
Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United. It handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Former Maple Leafs player speaks out after brother's fatal overdose
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
-
No 'switcheroo': Viterra denies it agreed to a wage increase that wasn't tied to performance
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Calgary
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
-
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
Edmonton
-
Site of recent Jasper Avenue collision involving pedestrian getting traffic lights in spring: city
The Jasper Avenue crosswalk in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last week will be equipped with traffic lights in the spring, says the City of Edmonton.
-
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
Toronto
-
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 16 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
Former Maple Leafs player speaks out after brother's fatal overdose
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
-
Elderly pedestrian struck by driver in North York, rushed to hospital
An elderly pedestrian was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York.
Ottawa
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
-
Ice Dragon Boat Festival races in Ottawa cancelled due to warm weather
Organizers of the Ice Dragon Boat Festival say the annual races on the Rideau Canal Skateway have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to high temperatures.
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
-
Highest-ever compensation for sexual assault, harassment awarded by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
-
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating stabbing in downtown Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing Sunday night in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
London
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
-
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.