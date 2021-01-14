SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) says it has been informed by the province there will be no consideration for returning to gameplay for at least four weeks and likely longer.

In an update posted on its website, the SHA said Ken Dueck from the provincial government’s Business Response Team (BRT) informed the organization returning to gameplay is unlikely to happen before the end of March.

“This certainly was not the news that the SHA, nor all other winter sports was expecting. With the current rate of positive cases per 100,000 people placing Saskatchewan near the top in Canada, the likelihood of things changing before the end of March is looking bleak”. the update from the SHA says.

The SHA says “training” with eight players under the age of 18 will still continue, as permitted under the province's COVID-19 rules.

Over the next few weeks, the organization will be conducting zone meetings for the Minor Hockey Association (MHA) along with minor, female and senior leagues.