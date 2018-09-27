Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has never sold anything like the unfinished 12,000 square foot mansion near the hamlet of Weldon.

“There's quite a bit that needs to be done to complete the project. Exactly how much I'm not sure,” regional sales manager Luke Fritshaw said.

“As you walk around and you view it online you can see there's a lot of open walls and things that need to be done.”

Located about 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert, the mansion was started nearly a decade ago. It sits on 160 acres of land valued at nearly $2.6 million.

While there have been many folktales about who built it and who owned the property, the story is simple: it was willed down to Rebecca Doyle who is selling i through Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on Oct. 11.

“She received it through the will of her father and they just want to get it sold and move on from owning the property that they were given,” Fritshaw said.

The auction will be unreserved.

“There is no starting bid,” said Fritshaw. “They'll start calling out numbers and they'll keep going down until someone puts up their hand.”