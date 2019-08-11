

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Fire Dept. worked to put out an exterior fire at St. Frances Elementary School Daycare Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. the fire broke out at the school in the 100 block of Willow St. E.

The first crews on scene found a fence and the corner of the building on fire. The blaze was quickly brought under control. Crews found that the flames had damaged the inside of the building as well.

There were no injuries caused by the fire, and investigators are working to determine the cause.