SASKATOON -- Temperatures will soar as another warm front crosses the province Thursday.

Expect to see big time spring heat continue throughout the long weekend, with double digit daytime highs predicted well into next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 16

Evening: 14

Saturday –Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday –Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12