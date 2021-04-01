Advertisement
No fooling around, we’re looking for 16 degrees today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 8:30AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will soar as another warm front crosses the province Thursday.
Expect to see big time spring heat continue throughout the long weekend, with double digit daytime highs predicted well into next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 16
Evening: 14
Saturday –Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 11
Sunday –Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 12