SASKATOON -- After a long city council meeting Monday evening, there’s still no decision on drawing up regulations for short-term accommodations, including Airbnb’s.

Council deferred an option from city administration to require licenses for short-term rental properties, but provided an exemption for small-scale home-stays where the property is the host’s principle residence.

Concerns were made around limits to the number of guests, parking requirements and enforcement. Council is asking administration to report back on the issue.