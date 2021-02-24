Advertisement
No charges laid after Saskatoon police respond to report of injured person
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 3:17PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, February 24, 2021 3:48PM CST
Saskatoon police are pictured on 20th Street West on Feb. 24, 2021. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- No charges have been laid after Saskatoon police responded to an incident in the 2600 block of 20th Street West on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say were called to a home for a report of an injured person.
There were no injuries and there is no risk to public safety, police said in a news release.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted.
The investigation is ongoing.
